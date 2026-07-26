Police detain suspected passenger of car that drove into crowd in Berlin — RBB

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Police have detained the alleged passenger of the car that struck a group of people near Tiergarten Park in central Berlin on Saturday evening, the radio station RBB reported.

The arrest took place overnight, according to the report. The individual in question is an Iranian national. Police believe he was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The incident occurred on July 25 near Tiergarten Park close to Potsdamer Platz. According to the latest reports, at least one woman died and 16 people were injured. The suspect is Abdul Ballut, a 21-year-old German national of Lebanese descent. Law enforcement agencies are proceeding on the assumption that he acted out of Islamist motives and is likely a supporter of the Islamic State (IS, also known as ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorist group.

The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Criminal Police Office announced that the investigation is being conducted on "suspicion of a terrorist attack." Ballut had previously been convicted of plotting a terrorist attack and had undergone a mandatory deradicalization program. According to the newspaper Bild, the suspect’s mobile phone is likely in police possession; it was found in the vehicle used to carry out the ramming attack.