Thailand shocked by murder of Russian tourists in Pattaya, foreign minister says

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Thailand was shocked by the murder of Russian citizens in Pattaya, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said in an interview with TASS.

"We recently had this tragic incident. We were all shocked by what happened," he said.

"We are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of all tourists, including Russians. Our task is not only to provide attractive tourist destinations. Safety is also very important," he added.

Thai police detained suspects in the murder of 22-year-old Diana Nazimova and 17-year-old Roman Nazimov on July 31. During the investigation, the suspects confessed to killing the two in an attempt to take the motorcycle they were using and hiding their bodies in the woods. The siblings lost contact with relatives early on July 26 after leaving home.