MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia reduced its total gas production (natural and associated petroleum) by 4% year-on-year in January-September to 479.6 billion cubic meters, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, natural gas production from January to September amounted to 404 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 3.6% year-on-year. In September, production totaled 40 billion cubic meters, which is 2.2% lower than in August 2025 and 5.8% lower than in September 2024.

In January-September, liquefied natural gas (LNG) production amounted to 23.6 million tons, which is 5.2% lower than in the same period last year. In September, LNG production amounted to 2.8 million tons, which is up 1.1% year-on-year and up 29.2% month-on-month.

Associated petroleum gas production in January-September decreased by 4.4% to 75.6 billion cubic meters.

Forecasts for gas production in Russia

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia increased gas production by 7.6% in 2024, to 685 billion cubic meters, thanks to growing exports and domestic demand, as well as the development of the petrochemical industry. At the same time, he stated that Russia intends to increase gas production in 2025.

According to the Economic Development Ministry's forecast, gas production in the country will decrease to 680.2 billion cubic meters in 2025 (compared to the previously expected 695.4 billion cubic meters), in 2026 it will amount to 690.4 billion cubic meters (the previous forecast was 709.1 billion cubic meters). Gas production in Russia is seen at 712.8 billion cubic meters in 2027 (the previous forecast was 729.7 billion cubic meters), and 739.9 billion cubic meters in 20228 (the previous forecast was 750.9 billion cubic meters).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects gas production in Russia to reach 690 billion cubic meters in 2025, up from 685 billion cubic meters in 2024. The IEA's first forecast for 2026 suggests a 2.6% increase in gas production in Russia, reaching 708 billion cubic meters.