Temperatures inside Soyuz spacecraft do not exceed acceptable levels - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Temperatures inside the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius (82.4-86 degrees Fahrenheit) and do not exceed acceptable levels, Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

"Temperatures inside the spacecraft range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and do not exceed acceptable levels. There is nothing to threaten the security and comfort of the crew," the statement reads.

According to Roscosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kinina would have free time until Monday morning after doing a routine clean-up on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, the surface of the instrument and equipment compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was damaged on Thursday. A spacewalk was called off following the incident. Roscosmos said that a commission was assessing the incident and a decision would be made later on what actions experts on the ground and cosmonauts aboard the ISS should take. Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergey Krikalev, in turn, said that the spacecraft’s radiator could have been hit by a micrometeoroid.