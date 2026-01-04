Botswana plans to open embassy in Moscow soon — foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Botswana intends to open an embassy in Moscow soon and is taking the necessary steps for this, Botswana’s Foreign Minister Phenyo Butale told TASS.

"Yes, we are indeed enthusiastic about this strategic step we are going to take, opening an embassy in Moscow, primarily because we have had excellent relations with Moscow for a long time," he said. "We are indeed planning and taking the necessary steps to establish this embassy."

"This is a process that, of course, involves allocating resources and appropriate preparation," the foreign minister noted. "We have already had discussions on this matter, and we hope to have this embassy as soon as possible.".