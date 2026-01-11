NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. Bob Weir, founding member of the American rock band The Grateful Dead, has passed away at the age of 78, his family announced.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. <...> He succumbed to underlying lung issues," the family said in a post on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

The Grateful Dead, founded in California in 1965, released 13 albums. The band was ranked 57th by Rolling Stone magazine in its list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.