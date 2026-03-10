LUGANSK, March 10. /TASS/. Nine civilians, including a child, died and more than 70 were wounded over this weekend after Ukraine’s attacks on Russian regions, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, said.

"Ove the holidays on March 7-9, civilian casualties amounted to 80: as many as 71 people, including four children, were wounded and nine civilians, including a child, were killed. The bulk of casualties were reported in the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Zaporozhye Region. <…> It can hardly be a coincidence. Kiev deliberately organized a ‘holiday aggravation’ in a bid to hide the lack of military potential behind war crimes," he told TASS.

He condemned the attacks on civilians in Russia, saying that this is typical of the Vladimir Zelensky regime to fight against children and the elderly. "He and his militants will he held accountable for that," he added.