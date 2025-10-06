MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Drones that recently violated the airspace of European countries may have been launched by Banderites, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev opined.

"There is an Unidentified Flying Drones, or UFD frenzy in European cities. Drones have been spotted everywhere - near military bases, at airports, in the fields and over cities. And it is unclear who deploys them," the politician wrote on Max messaging app.

As Medvedev sees it, those drones could be "Banderite provocations designed to boost weapons supplies or unleash a war." And the war scenario looks quite real to the senior Russian security official, "even as the trajectory of a routine drone can be tracked." "Launching drones in Europe is a safer operation" for who he called a crowd of senseless Ukrainians who had fled military service "than on the front line."

He questioned whether pro-Russian supporters in those countries could be behind the recent drone activity "to destabilize the EU." Also, Medvedev said, this could be a way local intelligence services have been testing their air defense systems. And of course, drone incursions could be an inside job involving mischief-makers in Europe, he continued.

Commenting on a theory that Russia may have directly fired those drones, the politician referred to the comment from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who joked at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday that he would no longer send drones to Europe.