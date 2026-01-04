Former US congressman condemns Maduro’s abduction as act of aggression

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. A former US congressman has condemned the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US strikes on Caracas and Washington’s attempt to take control over Venezuela’s oil resources as "naked, illegal acts of aggression."

"The bombing of Caracas, the abduction of President Maduro, the promise to seize and to capitalize Venezuela’s oil resources constitute naked, illegal acts of aggression contrary to US and international law," Dennis Kucinich, a former Democrat Congressman, who ran for US president in 2004 and 2008 and was Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, in 1977-1979, told TASS.

"Under this Administration the US government is evolving into a lawless, criminal enterprise. Might does not make right. It only creates misery throughout the world," he said.

"No region is safe. Peace talks are pretextual," he stressed.

"Further complication is the likelihood of rogue or fifth column elements attempting decapitation strikes, such as that recently aimed at Valdai," he added, referring to Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in the Novgorod Region overnight to December 29, 2025.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed profound concern over the United States’ aggression against Venezuela and strongly condemned it. In this situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue." The ministry demanded the US immediately release Maduro and his wife.