Russian oil companies continue operating in Venezuela — Moscow's envoy

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian oil companies continue their work in Venezuela, Moscow’s ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"Our companies continue to operate here. They have worked, are working, and will continue to work in the oil industry. No one has canceled that," Melik-Bagdasarov told journalist Sergey Brilyov in an interview.

"We extract oil here together with the Venezuelans, but it is the Venezuelans who dispose of this oil. All our contracts provide for joint extraction, but not joint sales," the diplomat added.

Melik-Bagdasarov noted that Russian companies will continue to fulfill their obligations regardless of any decisions made by the Venezuelan leadership.