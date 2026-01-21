Russia-Myanmar military cooperation group meets at Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A Russia-Myanmar military cooperation group meeting has been held to agree on bilateral cooperation activities for the next period, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on its website.

"On January 21, 2026, a regular meeting of the Russia-Myanmar Working Group on Military Cooperation was held at the Russian Defense Ministry. <…> During the meeting, the sides agreed on bilateral cooperation activities for the next period," the statement says.

The ministry said that the talks were held through the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry at the level of the heads of the structural units responsible for planning and implementing contacts between the two countries’ defense ministries.

The meeting was held in a constructive, warm and friendly atmosphere, the Defense Ministry added.