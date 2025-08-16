Trump discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with EU leaders — broadcaster

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, during his phone conversation with EU leaders following the Alaska summit, raised the issue of providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the broadcaster, such guarantees, modeled on Article 5, could be offered with the support of the US and the EU if a peace agreement is reached, but NATO itself would not be involved. Article 5 of the NATO Charter stipulates collective defense for the alliance’s member states.