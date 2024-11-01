Russia ready to contribute to resolving Middle East conflict, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to contribute to resolving the Middle East conflict while maintaining contact with all parties involved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Citing a similar statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who noted that Moscow keeps communication lines open with the Israelis, Iranians, Lebanese, and other parties involved, Peskov stated: "And, of course, whenever our efforts can be effective, Russia will be ready to make them."

The Russian presidential spokesman commented on a Newsweek report stating that Israel had requested Russian mediation in its conflict with Lebanon’s Shia Hezbollah movement.

Summarizing the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Putin urged collaboration with all participants in the process and efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from widening. Additionally, the Russian leader cautioned against triggering disproportionate responses to terrorist attacks.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Israeli General Staff vowed retaliation. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that attacks on Israel would only be expanded.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks.".