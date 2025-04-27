Number of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukrainian ranks decreases — commander

KURSK, April 27. /TASS/. The number of foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces has decreased, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The flow of foreigners willing to die for Ukraine has decreased," the defense official said when asked about the number of mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks according to intelligence data. "They have a very difficult situation with the recruitment of fighters," he pointed out.

According to the commander, the Ukrainian military is suffering huge losses. "They have no time to compensate for these numbers. At the moment they are forming units from those who fall into their hands. These are the disabled, the prisoners," Alaudinov added.