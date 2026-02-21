Orban: Hungary knows for sure that Druzhba pipeline is technically ready for operation

BUDAPEST, February 21. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline is technically ready for operation and Ukraine is blocking oil supplies from Russian to Slovakia and Hungary via it solely for political reasons, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We know this for sure that the pipeline is suitable for transporting oil. It can be used," he said at a meeting with activists of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party in the city of Bekescsaba in southeastern Hungary.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, by their hostile actions, the Ukrainian authorities are seeking to "provoke an energy crisis in Hungary" to put its current government in a difficult position. Budapest believes that this way Kiev along with Brussels want to support Hungary’s political opposition ahead of the parliamentary elections due to be held on April 12.

Orban stressed that attempts to damage the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia - two members of the European Union - run counter to the existing agreements between Ukraine and the EU. "The European Union and Ukraine have an association agreement, which says that Ukraine cannot make decision threatening energy supplies to EU member countries. IT was a necessary condition," he recalled.

Nevertheless, he reassured that despite the blackmail and threats from Ukraine, Hungary will never agree with that country’s accelerated accession to the European Union and will not send military and financial aid there so that the conflict with Russia could continue. Moreover, in response to blocking the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary will not provide Ukraine with diesel fuel, will not greenlight Brussels’ unrecoverable 90-billion-euro "loan" and will halt electricity supplies to that country, if it comes to it, he warned.

Supplies of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline across Ukraine were suspended in late January. On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to allow pumping Russian oil via the Trans Adriatic pipeline.