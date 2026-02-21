MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian students have developed a manipulator that collects up to 0.7 kg of soil samples from a depth of at least 25 cm from a drone, a spokesperson for University of 2035 told TASS.

"The manipulator, created using 3D printing from PETG plastic, is used by for multirotor drones and can take samples weighing up to 0.7 kg. The device equipped with a drill, actuators and sensors, is managed by a microcontroller. It can take samples from a depth of at least 25 cm," the spokesperson said.

The drone with flies up to the required point, and the microcontroller receives a signal to start sampling. Its battery charge runs for 10 operations.

"Unlike the analogues, the students' solution drills deeper holes and lifts several times the volume of samples," the spokesperson said.