Taliban foreign minister tells Lavrov probe is on into terror attack near Russia embassy

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The foreign minister in the interim government of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), Amir Khan Muttaqi, has offered condolences to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation and stated that all necessary measures would be taken to investigate the terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Monday.

"In connection with the terrorist attack on the morning of September 5 at the consular office of the Russian embassy in Kabul, which left dead two embassy staffers and also Afghan citizens, Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed condolences on behalf of the Afghan leadership and promised that all necessary measures would be taken to investigate this crime," the news release reads.

Both parties emphasized the importance of taking measures to improve security in the area of the Russian embassy, and also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against international terrorism.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that an unknown militant had set off an explosive device near the entrance to the consular office of the Russian embassy in Kabul. The incident occurred at 10:50 Kabul time. As a result of the attack, two embassy employees were killed. The embassy is in close contact with Afghanistan’s special services.