BRATISLAVA, March 15. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico urged to request a mandate for the European Union to engage in talks with Russia on Ukraine.

"The Belgian premier admitted that supporting Ukraine in the conflict did not help to strangle Russia economically, so negotiations are the only correct way forward. One can only welcome this voice of reason," he said in a video address on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia). "If the EU requsts a mandate for peace talks, I would be all in favor."

"More sensible voices are heard in the European Union, voices of those who understand that the strategy of weakening Russia by supporting the conflict in Ukraine is not working," he added.