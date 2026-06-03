Ukrainian drones attack infrastructure in St. Petersburg, injuring several people

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked infrastructure facilities in Kronshtadt as well as two districts in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning, injuring several people, the St. Petersburg government said in a statement.

"Early this morning, infrastructure facilities were attacked in Kronshtadt as well as [St. Petersburg’s] Kirovsky and Kransnoselsky districts with UAVs of Ukrainian Nazis. Several facilities were damaged. <…> Several people were injured. No one has been reported killed," the statement reads.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote on Max that 59 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been downed over northwest Russia’s Leningrad Region over the past night.