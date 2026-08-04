Russia has not yet heard any constructive ideas from West on Ukraine — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian side has not yet heard any constructive ideas from the West regarding the Ukrainian issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.

"So far, we have not heard any constructive ideas [regarding Ukraine] from the other side, from the West, from the relevant Western nations. On the contrary, that side sometimes resorts to the language of ultimatums, deluding itself into thinking that a war of attrition, or the hybrid war they are waging against Russia, including through economic means, dishonest methods aimed at securing economic advantages through unfair competition and the abuse of influence over international financial institutions and instruments, [will succeed]," he said on the sidelines of the third Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum.

Western ruling circles "sometimes descend into a completely unacceptable style of dialogue characterized by ultimatums, a condescending tone, and harshness, driven by the baseless illusion that they can influence Russia through a policy of pressure, Galuzin said. "That, of course, will not work," he added.

The first Media Forum between Russia and Kazakhstan was held at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024, marking the agency’s 120th anniversary. The second meeting in this format took place last year in Almaty.