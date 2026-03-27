Russian Mi-171A3 helicopter certified in import-substituted configuration

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters company has completed certification of the Mi-171A3 helicopter in the import-substituted configuration, with seven approvals for main changes in the helicopter design issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rostec company said.

The helicopter was certified for carriage of passengers and cargoes, instrument flights in challenging weather conditions, and takeoffs from and landings on elevated pads.

"Certification of the Mi-171A3 in the import-substituted configuration is an important step for the whole national aviation industry. The helicopter successfully passed through the very difficult cycle of tests, including the unique Russian crushproof fuel system. Now we have our own offshore helicopter capable of supporting safe and efficient operations on offshore fields. This does not merely strengthen technological independence of the country but also opens new horizons for development of the offshore oil and gas production," said Gennady Abramenkov, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

Test flights were made in mountains, in Arctic winter conditions, and with landings on a drilling platform in the Caspian Sea.