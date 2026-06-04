Europe is not yet able to put forward sound ideas for talks on Ukraine — Russian MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has not yet seen any signs that Europe can put forward sound ideas for negotiations on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Europe is totally absent from this entire scheme (of trilateral negotiations - TASS). It is absent precisely because of its hostile, destructive position toward Russia," he said, adding that "we are not closing ourselves off from dialogue."

"But if it has any constructive and sound ideas, then Europe should express them, should offer them to us. Then we will determine how worthy these ideas are. So far, there are no signs that Europe is capable of putting forward any sound ideas," he emphasized.

Galuzin recalled that Russia's position "on the topic of negotiations to find ways to achieve a political and diplomatic peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis is well known."

"We didn't interrupt these negotiations in 2022, when a mutually acceptable agreement was already round the corner. This was done at Europe’s initiative. Specifically, the representative of Europe was a well-known personality named Boris Johnson - at that time the Prime Minister of Great Britain, or rather, simply Britain, which is no longer great," Galuzin clarified.

"We have the Anchorage understanding, and it is this that can form the basis for a settlement," he noted, adding that "Europe is not even mentioned here."

TASS is the general information partner of the SPIEF.