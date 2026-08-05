Illegal migrant inflow to Ceuta by land up 164% vs 2025 before crisis erupted

MADRID, August 5. /TASS/. The number of illegal migrants who arrived in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta by land between January and July this year has surged by 164.1 percent compared with the same period in 2025, the Spanish Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 3,835 illegal immigrants entered Ceuta this year versus 1,452 in the same period last year. At the same time, the ministry noted that this data does not include July 30-31 figures, which require special analysis.

According to the Spanish authorities, in late July, about 72,000 illegal migrants managed to swim or walk into Ceuta, bypassing the breakwater separating the Spanish enclave from Morocco. The crisis led Spain to deploy troops to help maintain security.

The Spanish government says that at least 75 people died while attempting to reach Ceuta, and the Moroccan authorities have reported 11 deaths. About 70,000 migrants are believed to have returned to Morocco.