Thai foreign ministry conveys letter of condolence to Lavrov over murder of Russians

BANGKOK, August 5. /TASS/. The Thai foreign ministry has conveyed a letter of condolence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the murder of the Russians in Pattaya, the Thai ministry said in a statement.

Director General of the European Department of the Thai Foreign Ministry Somrudee Poophronnack reportedly met with Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom Yevgeny Tomikhin. "The Director General expressed Thailand's deepest condolences over the deaths of two Russian citizens in Chonburi Province and conveyed a letter of condolence from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. She confirmed that Thailand attaches great importance to this case, assuring the ambassador that the Thai authorities will fully cooperate with their Russian colleagues," the statement reads.

22-year-old Diana Nazimova and 17-year-old Roman Nazimov went missing on July 27. Thai police later detained suspects who confessed to killing them while trying to seize the motorcycle the Russians were riding. The same gang had previously killed a Thai family of three in June. The farewell ceremony for the Russian siblings will take place on August 6.