Number of migrants arriving in EU by sea decreases by 37% — Frontex

ROME, August 4. /TASS/. In the first half of 2026, migrant arrivals via all Mediterranean routes decreased by 37% compared to the same period last year, Corriere della Sera quoted the European maritime border control agency Frontex as saying.

The migration flow to Spain decreased by 67% (a little over 10,000 arrivals), to Italy by 55% (slightly more than 14,000 arrivals), arrivals by sea to Greece decreased by 29% (16,600 migrants).

The flow of migrants using land routes through the Balkans decreased by 24% - no more than 4,000 migrants crossed the border along this route in 2026, the article says.

The International Organization for Migration said that the Mediterranean migration routes remain extremely dangerous. Since the beginning of the year, 1,300 people have died trying to reach Europe by sea.

The EU interior ministers held a videoconference meeting on Tuesday, urgently convened at Rome’s request in connection with the migration crisis in Ceuta.

At the end of July, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arrived in Spain’s African exclave of Ceuta by swimming or on foot, bypassing a breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Spain used the military to ensure security in the settlement. According to the Spanish government, at least 72 people died trying to reach Ceuta. Rabat mentioned 11 casualties.

Italy has suspended the Schengen Agreement with Spain triggering diplomatic tensions between the two nations and mutual accusations of a lack of solidarity on migration policy issues.