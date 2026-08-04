Drone attack on Moscow Region kills five, leaves six people injured

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Five people were killed and six injured in an overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

"This morning air defense forces repelled a drone attack on the Moscow Region. <...> Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries. According to preliminary information, five people were killed and six others were wounded. All those affected are receiving necessary medical care. I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," he wrote on Max.