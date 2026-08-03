MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The National Security and Defense Council (NDSC) will hold a special meeting this week to discuss the progress of preparations for the upcoming winter, Vladimir Zelensky told Ukrainian ambassadors.

"This week, there will be a special NDSC format to assess how the plans for ensuring sustainability in our regions and communities are being implemented or not being implemented. Those who are not implementing them will be held accountable. Accordingly, based on this analysis, we will set goals in the field of our country's foreign relations," he said, according to the fragments of his speech reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) told TASS that Ukraine does not have adequate amounts of gas or coal for the winter.

According to TASS calculations, by the middle of the year, the country had only managed to accumulate about 7 billion cubic meters of gas compared to the minimum requirement of 13.2 billion cubic meters for the winter. Energy coal reserves amount to 2.2 million tons, but they will only last through the summer and autumn. The power system's capacity remains low, despite efforts to restore it and establish a distributed generation network, and by mid-summer, it stands at around 11-12 GW, compared to the required 18-19 GW in winter. Even during the summer, Ukraine faces a 1-2 GW electricity shortage due to elevated consumption caused by extreme heat.