At least 19 Palestinians killed in Gaza during day as result of Israel’s operations

TUNIS, August 2. /TASS/. At least 19 Palestinians have died during the day as result of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel said, citing sources in Gaza hospitals.

According to the sources, 12 people were killed in the city of Gaza in the north of the enclave. Two people died and several others were wounded after a strike on a car in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Three people were wounded in a drone attack near the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone west of Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave, the ambulance and emergency response service said.

According to the Nasser medical compound, one person received a gunshot wound as a result of the Israeli military’s actions south of Khan Yunis, outside the areas under their control. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that a girl was wounded after Israel’s shelling attack in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip.