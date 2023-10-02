Russian woman wins Supermodel of the Universe — 2023

MOSCOW, October 2. TASS/. Irina Kirsanova, a 36-six-year old mother of two, has won the crown at the international beauty pageant Supermodel of the Universe - 2023, the Russian organizers of the contest told TASS.

"On September 30, the final of the international beauty contest Supermodel of the Universe 2023 was held in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Russian Irina Kirsanova, 36, won the contest," the statement said.

The Supermodel of the Universe beauty pageant has been held since 2016. Its purpose is to present fresh faces to the world's catwalks and modeling agencies. This year's finals were held in Malaysia on September 24-30.

Representatives from the Philippines, the Netherlands, France, Syria, Nigeria, Moldova, and other countries around the world participated in the competition.

"For political reasons, my ribbon said 'Moscow' instead of 'Russia,' but that didn't stop me from winning. Despite the global situation, I felt very comfortable at the contest: everyone I was able to communicate with treated me with great warmth - both the organizers, show directors and photographers," Kirsanova said.