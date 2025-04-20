Japan may increase rice imports from the US — newspaper

TOKYO, April 20. /TASS/. The government of Japan is considering an opportunity to offer an increase in US rice imports and simplified access of US vehicles to the country’s market as concessions during trade talks aimed at cancellation of import duties earlier introduced by US President Donald Trump, the Nikkei newspaper said.

Different safety standards used in both countries is one of problems for the access of US automakers to the Japanese market. As a result US cars imported by Japan have to obtain separate certification, which takes up to several months.

Furthermore, Tokyo is also discussing an opportunity to suggest scaling up US imports. Higher imports may stabilize the situation with rice deficit in the country, Nikkei said. Rice prices surged more than twofold over the last year amid growing demand and limited supply. The Japanese government decided to offer a certain rice volume from the strategic inventory because of that.

The first round of US-Japan negotiations on tariffs and bilateral trade was held in Washington this week.