Man who stopped Sydney attacker turns out to be local fruit shop owner

SYDNEY, December 14, /TASS/. The passerby who stopped a terrorist from shooting people in Sydney turned out to be a fruit vendor, 7News reported.

According to the broadcaster, the man is 43-year-old Sydney resident and fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed.

A video circulating online shows him disarming one of the attackers by running up from behind and grabbing his weapon.

Al Ahmed’s cousin told the TV channel that he was injured during the struggle and taken to hospital, where he is awaiting surgery.

The shooting occurred on Sunday evening in the Bondi Beach area during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Police said more than 1,000 people were attending the gathering, most of them families with children.

The attack, later classified as a terrorist act, left at least 12 people dead and 29 others injured. One of the attackers was shot dead during his arrest, while the second was wounded and hospitalized in critical condition.