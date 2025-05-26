Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. By the end of the main trading session on Monday, the MOEX index fell below 2,700 points for the first time since April 9, 2025 and fell by 2.54% to 2,699.84 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 2.47% to 1,067.69 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 6.8 kopecks to 11.09 rubles.

The Russian stock market ended the trading day in the red due to the geopolitical situation, the weakening of the ruble and contradictory corporate news, according to Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The growth leaders were Bashneft preferred shares (+0.13%), shares of MKB (Moscow Credit Bank) (+0.11%).

Among the leaders of decline were SPB Exchange shares (-8.87%), Sovcomflot shares (-5.68%), En+ shares (-5.25%), Whoosh Holding shares (-5.18%) and M.Video (-5.18%). According to the expert, the decline leaders were SPB Exchange shares, most likely due to geopolitical risks.

Freedom Finance Global predicts that on May 27 the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 2,700-2,800 points. The yuan exchange rate will be in the range of 11.1-11.5 rubles, the dollar exchange rate will be around 79-81 rubles, and the euro will be trading in the range of 89-91 rubles.