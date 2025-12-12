Many Russian companies show interest in working with Iraq — Putin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Many Russian companies show interest in further work with Iraq, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Ashgabat.

"We have good relations evolved fundamentally in the economic sphere. Many our companies are working and showing interest in further work," the Russian leader noted.

Relations between Russia and Iraq are diversifying and becoming more versatile by their nature, Putin said. "We have the disposition to continue working and cooperating," the Russian president added.