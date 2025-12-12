Kremlin has no details on Trump's meeting with Ukrainian, EU officials — spokesman

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow is unaware if US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Ukrainian and EU officials, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We don’t know if it will take place or not; the US has not made a decision yet. We have no details on that," he told reporters.

Asked to specify Moscow’s expectations from the meeting, the Russian presidential spokesman repeated that Moscow was unaware if the event would take place at all.

"Who is meeting with whom? You mean to say that Trump has decided to travel to Europe, don’t you? Read the news," Peskov said.