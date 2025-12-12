Russia values Turkmenistan’s neutrality that brings stability to region — Putin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Turkmenistan’s path of neutrality allows to build constructive relationships with all countries and thus brings stability to the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with the Turkmen people’s national leader, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

On December 12, Turkmenistan is marking the 30th anniversary of proclaiming neutrality. The Russian president is taking part in events to commemorate this date.

In Putin’s words, the path of neutrality "is paying off, because it provides an opportunity and basis for serious work with practically all countries without exception."

"It is also of great value for us as well, [because] it brings stability to the region," the Russian leader added.