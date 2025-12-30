IN BRIEF: Global reactions to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. On the night of December 28-29, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region.

TASS has compiled the main responses of the global community.

International reaction

US President Donald Trump said he was "very angry" about Ukraine’s strike on Putin’s state residence.

China urged the parties to the Ukrainian conflict to "prevent it from spreading, avoid escalation by refraining from fueling hostilities, and create conditions for a political settlement."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced concern over reports of a Ukrainian military attack on Putin’s residence.

The United Arab Emirates condemned Kiev’s attempt to strike Putin’s residence, calling it a "deplorable attack."

The leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, said the attack was intended to derail the talks with Washington on a Ukrainian settlement.

The co-presidents of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, expressed solidarity with Putin over the drone attack, noting that "this is precisely how fascism behaves, seeking to undermine the power of negotiations aimed at achieving peace in this important region of the planet."

Abkhazian President Badra Gunba "strongly condemned" the drone strike.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS that the Kiev regime’s blatant provocations prove it is the main obstacle to achieving peace. He described Vladimir Zelensky’s attempts to distance himself from the drone attack on the Russian leader’s residence as "pointless babbling."

Artyom Dmitruk, a Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) member who had to leave the country due to political pressure, called on the leaders involved in the settlement process to recognize Zelensky as a terrorist.

Russia’s reaction

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kiev's terrorist attacks, applauded by the West, demonstrate that it has no limits. She called the attack on the Russian leader’s residence a "slap in the face" of Trump, who is doing everything he can to "save what remains of Ukraine." Zakharova noted that Russia’s response "will not be a diplomatic one."

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that Zelensky will have to "stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life."

Zelensky has "surpassed himself" in his attempts to covertly disrupt negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said. He noted that Zelensky has long been using terrorist attacks to derail negotiations.

About the attack

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were destroyed, he noted, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow's position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be reassessed.