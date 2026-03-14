Military operation against Iran to last as long as necessary — US President Trump

WASHINGTON, March 14. /TASS/. The US and Israeli military operation against Iran will last as long as it takes, US President Donald Trump said.

Asked by journalists about how long the military operation against Iran would last, Trump replied "I can’t tell you that."

"But I mean that I have my own idea that it will be as long as necessary," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.