Three injured as drone hits residential building in Tatarstan

KAZAN, June 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked the Zakamsky region of Russia's Tatarstan, with one hitting a residential building and injuring three people, Republic Head Rustam Minnikhanov said.

"This morning, a massive attack by enemy drones was carried out on the Zakamsky region of the republic <...> One of the drones hit a residential building. Residents have been evacuated. A temporary accommodation center is currently being prepared at a nearby camp. Three injured people are receiving the necessary medical care," he wrote on his Max account.

Minnikhanov added that the evacuated residents are receiving hot meals, water, and medical care. Efforts are underway to mitigate the consequences. The head of the republic also noted that Tatarstan Prime Minister Alexey Pesoshin had left for the Zakamsky region.