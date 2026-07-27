MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Signs of discontent and insubordination are growing among rank-and-file troops and junior officers in the Ukrainian military following the replacement of Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky with Mikhail Drapaty, a source in the pro-Russian clandestine network told TASS.

According to the source, Drapaty is known for ordering troops to carry out "meat assaults" (costly frontal attacks with heavy casualties).

"The Kherson clandestine network said a serious internal rift is growing in several Ukrainian military units, including the 34th Separate Marine Brigade. It was Drapaty replacing Syrpsky that precipitated these negative attitudes," the source said.

"Troops on the ground know and remember his actual command methods, which were based on costly 'meat assaults' and complete disregard for casualties. As a result, open sabotage is growing among rank-and-file troops and junior officers," the source added.

The pro-Russian clandestine network noted that "the reality on the front line is fundamentally different from the image presented by Kiev's propaganda, which portrays Drapaty as an ideal and uncompromising military commander."

"Soldiers have no intention of going to certain death for another polished promotional video for the new leadership," the source added.

Mass protests began in Ukraine on July 16 demanding the reinstatement of dismissed Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov and the dismissal of Syrsky. Zelensky agreed to dismiss Syrsky on the sixth day of the protests. However, demonstrations calling for Fyodorov's reinstatement continued.

According to Ukrainian media, Fyodorov may have backing from European political circles seeking to weaken Zelensky's authority. Drapaty is considered part of Fyodorov's team, and local analysts believe his relationship with Zelensky and his inner circle could prove difficult.