IN BRIEF: Putin speaks on retaliatory strikes, development of AI-powered drones

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a Kremlin meeting with participants in the special military operation.

He pointed out that Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, was the day of service members.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the head of state.

Role of assault teams

- Russia has "more than 700,000 troops" deployed in the special military operation zone.

- Russian forces advance steadily every day, "step by step, albeit not as quickly as we would like."

- Assault teams perform highly important missions: "Assault units have always played a decisive role in every battle and in bringing military conflicts to an end."

- Russia sought for eight years to stop the NATO-initiated war in Ukraine: "We tried to persuade them to use peaceful means to come to an agreement with that part of Ukraine, because Russian people live there."

- The Russian government is considering education programs for participants in the special military operation, along with medical rehabilitation and employment options.

Satellites and weapons

- Russia is actively working to develop FPV unmanned aerial vehicles and AI-powered drones: "Very active work is underway in these areas."

- The Russian Defense Ministry is turning into "a high-tech agency."

- Russia has a system that is better than Starlink: "It has been developed and is now entering service. <...> The goal is to expand the satellite constellation."

- Another 16 satellites in the constellation have been launched recently; "however, it’s not enough."

- Russia’s low-orbit satellite constellation is "no worse than Starlink and may even be superior."

- Combating drones remains a key priority and is in the focus of attention of "industries, your commanders, the Defence Ministry as a whole, and other agencies, including civilian ones."

- Russia seeks to strengthen various air defense systems.

- Russia is working to make sure that its weapons are one step ahead: "We need to build a system that responds flexibly to what the enemy is using and stays one step ahead."

- Russia has already developed weapons that are better than those the enemy has: "There are many things the enemy does not have, but we do".

- The Russian authorities have taken steps to cut red tape as much as possible in the procurement and delivery of equipment to the armed forces.

People's unity

- No one has ever been able to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia: "It’s because our multiethnic and united people understand their responsibility to future generations."

- Russia is almost alone in its confrontation with the collective West represented by NATO.

- The enemy is expanding the use of fixed-wing drones, trying to create divisions in Russian society and cause moral and economic damage to Russia, "but it will fail."

- Russia’s economy is sustaining damage from Ukrainian strikes but is recovering quickly: "They won’t be able to create any major problem for us."

- Russia will increase retaliatory strikes: "We will increase strikes on enemy infrastructure to deprive it of any desire to attack our civilian facilities," Putin added.

NATO vs Russia

- This is not the first time that Europe has united to fight against Russia: "Was it France alone that fought against us under Napoleon? No, it was all European countries. And under Hitler? The same thing."

- The NATO countries that are engaged in confrontation with Russia are a worthy adversary: "We should give them credit: the overall level of technology and science is high in NATO countries; they are highly developed economies."

- The West has come to understand that it’s impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia: "They went a bit too far when they claimed they would do it."

- Russia’s adversaries should never fight wars against it: "Don’t ever try to do that.".