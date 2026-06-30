Roscosmos, NASA define strategy for safe deorbiting of ISS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Roscosmos and NASA have largely outlined a collaborative strategy for the controlled and safe deorbiting of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a 2025 report by RSC Energia, a subsidiary of Roscosmos. The report states, "In 2025, NASA and the Roscosmos State Corporation primarily defined a framework for the deorbiting process, encompassing software protocols, technical procedures, legal considerations, and international agreements for both normal and contingency scenarios. These details will be documented in the jointly developed 'ISS Deorbit Strategy' and formalized through the bilateral agreement between NASA and Roscosmos."

Additionally, the report highlights that in May, international partners reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining ISS operations until 2030. In April, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov confirmed ongoing discussions with American counterparts regarding extending the station's lifespan to 2030. He also announced that the first module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) is projected to be deployed in 2028.

RSC Energia remains the principal organization responsible for the development and management of the Russian segment of the ISS. The company manufactures and launches Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft and Progress MS cargo vehicles, which serve as vital transport links for crew and supplies, facilitating both operational support and crew recovery.