Moscow-led bloc to hold Indestructible Brotherhood, Barrier drills in Belarus in October

MINSK, August 5. /TASS/. The Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has approved scenarios of the drills that will take place in Belarus on October 12-16, Chief of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko reported.

"The CSTO Joint Staff has approved scenarios of the Indestructible Brotherhood 2026 command and staff exercise with the CSTO peacekeeping forces and the Barrier 2026 special exercise with the CSTO joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support forces. These drills will be held at the Losvido training range on the territory of the Republic of Belarus on October 12-16," he said on the X social media platform.

The drills are set to practice preparing and carrying out a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO peacekeeping forces and an operation to eliminate sources of biological threats, he specified.