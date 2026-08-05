Russian forces strike largest Nova Post logistics hub in Kiev

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Chaika International Logistics Partnership center in Kiev, an innovative terminal, and a Nova Post logistics hub in Kiev last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Targets struck in Kiev include the Chaika International Logistics Partnership center used to store and distribute components for medium-and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, an innovative terminal and a Nova Post logistics hub, the largest automated sorting complexes that were used to store and distribute dual-use goods, including parts for the production of medium-and long-range drones, as well as robotic and electronic warfare systems," the statement reads.

Russian forces also hit an Epicenter logistics hub in Kiev, "which was one of the company’s major automated warehouses involved in processing, sorting, storing and delivering dual-use goods and drone components.".