Russian coal exports down 4% in 9M 2025 — Deputy Minister

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian coal exports to China lost 4% over nine months of 2025, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told TASS.

"It is critical for us to boost supplies to China, to India and to other countries, of the Asia-Pacific Region in the first instance. According to our estimates, deliveries to China over nine months of 2025 declined insignificantly by 4% amid the overall dip in Chinese coal imports by 11%. Therefore, we in general continues building up our presence in the Chinese coal market," the official said.

Russia plans to keep coal exports to China at the level of about 100 mln metric tons in 2025, Islamov said earlier in the interview with TASS.