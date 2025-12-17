Lavrov to hold separate talks with African countries at Cairo meeting

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a number of separate talks with his African counterparts and sign a set of documents during the second ministerial conference in Cairo, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

"On the sidelines of the event, separate talks are scheduled between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his African counterparts, the signing of documents, as well as a thematic session involving representatives of Russian and African organizations," he said.

As Vershinin noted, the program of the ministerial conference in Cairo will be quite intensive, and "its outcomes will undoubtedly create the necessary conditions for high-quality preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in 2026."

The Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is expected to take place in Cairo on December 19-20. Its central theme will be issues related to deepening cooperation in the field of security.