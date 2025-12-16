MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is brazenly lying to US President Donald Trump by saying that he is ready to hold elections in Ukraine, head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform — for Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, has stated.

On December 9, US President Donald Trump said it was time for elections to be held in Ukraine, arguing that Kiev was using the conflict as a pretext to delay the process.

"Zelensky assures that he is ready for presidential elections, saying they could be held in Ukraine in 60 to 90 days. But that is a straight-up lie! In the country he has ruined and destroyed, having chosen the path of legal nihilism, he has preferred terror, violence and lawlessness over guarantees of democracy. His dictatorial regime has trampled on fundamental human rights, completely destroyed the rule of law and political pluralism. Zelensky and his gang have usurped the entire vertical of state power in Ukraine, led to the destruction of independent parliamentarism, the judicial system and have introduced total corruption, which has resulted in a deep crisis and the destruction of Ukrainian statehood," Medvedchuk wrote in his article published on the movement’s website.