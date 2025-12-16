German authorities rapidly preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia — envoy

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. Berlin has chosen to dismantle the unique formats of bilateral interaction with Moscow as the country’s government prepares for a full-scale military conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told the German news portal Apolut in an interview.

"Berlin has chosen the path of destroying the unique bilateral interaction formats built by generations of predecessors," the diplomat noted. "The so-called ‘change of era’ has led to the end of political dialogue, the incitement of old-school Russophobia, the imposition of hundreds of thousands of illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions and the development of plans to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ onto our country, including on the battlefield."

"Germany’s new government is speeding up preparations for a full-scale military confrontation with Russia," the ambassador stated. He drew attention to the fact that, in Europe, "the possibility of seizing sovereign Russian assets and using them to prolong the conflict in Ukraine is brought up without second thought." "Such actions are highly dangerous and unprecedented," Nechaev emphasized.

The ambassador noted that despite diplomatic relations between Russia and Germany not having been severed, "contacts have been reduced to a minimum." "We [Russia] have not rejected dialogue with Berlin, we have not burned bridges, and we have not curtailed cooperation. But, as they say, it takes two to tango, and we currently do not sense any willingness from the German authorities in changing the present status quo," he stated.

Nechayev noted that the majority of Germans do not support the trend toward military-political and economic confrontation with Russia. "We still have many friends in Germany," he emphasized. "The indisputable fact is that Russia has not undertaken and is not undertaking any actions directed against German interests."

"The spy mania stoked by local media, as well as the alleged plans supposedly being hatched by Moscow to attack NATO, is all utter nonsense, as the Russian President has repeatedly stated," the diplomat pointed out. He stressed that cooperation between Russia and Germany "has been mutually beneficial for decades, contributing to Germany achieving leadership in the EU and assuming leading positions in the global economy, and serving as a guarantee of social well-being for its citizens."