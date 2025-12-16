US national security strategy states diagnosis for Europe — Deputy Secretary of State

NEW YORK, December 16. /TASS/. The Trump administration’s recently released national security strategy was not intended as empty criticism of Europe but was designed to help steer the continent back on track, Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said.

"The president’s national security strategy was not an insult, it was a diagnosis," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"He [US President Donald Trump] laid out in clear and simple terms that there is a turning point that Europe is facing. It can choose managed decline, bureaucratic paralysis, or it can choose rejuvenation, secure borders, energy abundance, and fair and reciprocal trade."

The document published on December 5 expresses concern that Europe will become unrecognizable in 20 years and is on the verge of destruction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the European Union and other supranational structures. The US administration expressed doubt that some European countries would have the appropriate economic and military potential to remain Washington’s reliable allies.

Earlier, Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe. In general, as he said in an interview with Politico, he likes the current composition of leading politicians in the European countries. However, according to the American leader, they do not do their job well. He indicated that in the future he would support the European politicians whom he considers more suitable. Trump also criticized Europe’s immigration policies, which, according to him, will make many of them unviable states in the future.