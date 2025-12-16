West keeps trying to harm BRICS as it becomes real force on world stage — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The West is persistent in its attempts to harm, weaken and obstruct the further development of BRICS, but the association has become a real force on the global stage, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s BRICS sherpa, said in an interview published on the PIR Center website.

"Our opponents’ attention to BRICS is understandable. The grouping has transformed into a real force to be reckoned with," Ryabkov stated. "It has become an integral component of the new, changing world order. But Western vis-a-vis are accustomed to thinking within their own paradigm - the logic of bloc thinking, which boils down to the formula: ‘Whoever is not with us is against us.’"

According to him, this mindset "has not only become ingrained; it has become an absolutely inescapable part of the mentality of politicians and policy-making circles in the West." "Hence the suspicion, hence the desire to find ways to weaken BRICS and hinder its further development. Everyone understands this," the deputy foreign minister said.

"Those who are moving closer to BRICS see the persistence with which Westerners are trying to undermine it. Nevertheless, the desire for cooperation in this format remains strong," the senior diplomat continued. "Self-respecting countries, politicians who prioritize their national interests over pleasing some guy in some capital, are making a conscious choice in favor of rapprochement."

No hidden agenda

Ryabkov emphasized that BRICS has no hidden agenda. "This is clear not only to those directly involved in it but also to invited states," he elaborated. "This has been particularly noticeable in recent years. Both during the South African Chairship in 2023, and during our Summit in Kazan in October 2024, essentially a year ago, and in Rio de Janeiro this past July, nearly three dozen countries from the Global South and East participated in each of these events. Furthermore, the heads of the executive bodies of the UN, WHO, WTO, and multilateral development banks also participated."

"If anything anti-Western were being hatched in these formats, if any schemes were being hatched, if the threads of a conspiracy were being woven to undermine Western structures, it would be known and visible," Ryabkov stressed. "Therefore, what BRICS is accused of is merely a reflection of a policy aimed at weakening geopolitical competitors. And this will continue to happen. We will resist it."

Extensive experience

According to the deputy foreign minister, "although BRICS is relatively new - and, by and large, its history is less than two decades old - experience has already been accumulated, and each chairship formulates well-thought-out approaches to the agenda."

"Each chairship undoubtedly contributes to the further progress of BRICS. But all members also make a constructive contribution to this work in one way or another," Ryabkov noted, recalling the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin spoken during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club: "We are not pursuing a policy against anyone. The entire BRICS policy is aimed at ourselves, at the members of this grouping.".