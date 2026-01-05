European Commission struggles to assess US actions in Venezuela

BRUSSELS, January 5. /TASS/. The European Commission declined to characterize US actions in Venezuela and said it was "too early" to assess whether the operation violated international law.

"We haven’t really discussed how we are calling it. I don't think that’s the most relevant matter. These events create the opportunity for a democratic transition in Venezuela, <...> led by the Venezuelan people," European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels.

"It is too early to look into and assess the implications in terms of legal assessment," Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anitta Hipper, who spoke alongside Pinho, added.

The European Commission also declined to comment on whether it condemns civilian deaths following US actions.